Dolphins vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 4 Monday Night Football

The Miami Dolphins will take on the New York Jets in NFL action on Monday.

Dolphins vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dolphins win (63.7%)

Dolphins vs Jets Point Spread

The Dolphins are 2.5-point favorites against the Jets. The Dolphins are -120 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -102 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Dolphins vs Jets Over/Under

Dolphins versus Jets, on Sept. 29, has an over/under of 44.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Dolphins vs Jets Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dolphins vs. Jets reveal Miami as the favorite (-154) and New York as the underdog (+130) on the road.

Dolphins vs Jets Betting Trends

Miami has one win against the spread this year.

The Dolphins don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Miami has had two games (out of three) hit the over this year.

The Jets have two wins against the spread this year.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more, New York has two wins ATS (2-1).

Two of the Jets' three games in 2025 have hit the over.

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

