Patriots vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 4

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NFL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Patriots vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Patriots win (67%)

Patriots vs Panthers Point Spread

The Patriots are 5.5-point favorites against the Panthers. The Patriots are -110 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -110 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Patriots vs Panthers Over/Under

The over/under for Patriots-Panthers on Sept. 28 is 43.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Patriots vs Panthers Moneyline

New England is a -250 favorite on the moneyline, while Carolina is a +205 underdog on the road.

Patriots vs Panthers Betting Trends

New England has one win against the spread this season.

One of the Patriots' three games this season has gone over the point total.

The Panthers have two wins against the spread this year.

Carolina has covered every time (1-0) as a 5.5-point or greater underdog this season.

One Panthers game (out of three) has gone over the point total this year.

Check out even more in-depth Patriots vs. Panthers analysis on FanDuel Research.

Patriots vs Panthers Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NE: (-250) | CAR: (+205)

NE: (-250) | CAR: (+205) Spread: NE: -5.5 (-110) | CAR: +5.5 (-110)

NE: -5.5 (-110) | CAR: +5.5 (-110) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!