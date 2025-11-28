Purdue vs Eastern Illinois College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28

The Purdue Boilermakers (6-0) will host the Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-4) after winning four straight home games.

Purdue vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday, November 28, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Arena: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Eastern Illinois Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Purdue win (99.2%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Purdue (-40.5) versus Eastern Illinois on Friday. The total has been set at 141.5 points for this game.

Purdue vs. Eastern Illinois: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Eastern Illinois has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

When playing at home last season, the Boilermakers owned a better record against the spread (10-6-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (6-5-0).

Last season, the Panthers were 4-7-0 at home against the spread (.364 winning percentage). On the road, they were 8-8-0 ATS (.500).

Purdue vs. Eastern Illinois Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue's +105 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 86.5 points per game (65th in college basketball) while allowing 69 per contest (99th in college basketball).

Fletcher Loyer's 16.3 points per game lead Purdue and rank 196th in college basketball.

Eastern Illinois has a -70 scoring differential, falling short by 11.6 points per game. It is putting up 60.2 points per game, 362nd in college basketball, and is allowing 71.8 per contest to rank 154th in college basketball.

Kooper Jacobi's 11.2 points per game paces Eastern Illinois and ranks 854th in the country.

The Boilermakers win the rebound battle by 9.6 boards on average. They collect 38.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 35th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.2 per outing.

Oscar Cluff tops the Boilermakers with 11 rebounds per game (ninth in college basketball play).

The Panthers average 27.3 rebounds per game (347th in college basketball) while conceding 33.3 per contest to opponents. They are outrebounded by 6.0 boards per game.

Terry McMorris is 185th in college basketball with seven rebounds per game, leading the Panthers.

Purdue ranks 33rd in college basketball with 108.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 98th in college basketball defensively with 86.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Panthers put up 81.1 points per 100 possessions (351st in college basketball), while allowing 96.9 points per 100 possessions (268th in college basketball).

