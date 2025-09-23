FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Ravens vs Chiefs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 4

Data Skrive

Ravens vs Chiefs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 4

NFL action on Sunday includes the Baltimore Ravens playing the Kansas City Chiefs.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NFL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ravens vs Chiefs Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Ravens win (62.2%)

Ravens vs Chiefs Point Spread

The Ravens are 2.5-point favorites against the Chiefs. The Ravens are -120 to cover the spread, while the Chiefs are -102 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Ravens vs Chiefs Over/Under

Ravens versus Chiefs, on Sept. 28, has an over/under of 48.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Ravens vs Chiefs Moneyline

The Ravens vs Chiefs moneyline has the Ravens as a -144 favorite, while the Chiefs are a +122 underdog at home.

Ravens vs Chiefs Betting Trends

  • Baltimore has posted one win against the spread this year.
  • The Ravens have won once ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or more this year.
  • Every Ravens game has gone over the point total this year.
  • The Chiefs have won once against the spread this season.
  • The Chiefs have had one game (out of three) hit the over this year.

Check out even more in-depth Ravens vs. Chiefs analysis on FanDuel Research.

Ravens vs Chiefs Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: BAL: (-144) | KC: (+122)
  • Spread: BAL: -2.5 (-120) | KC: +2.5 (-102)
  • Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

