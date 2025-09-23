49ers vs Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 4

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in NFL action on Sunday.

49ers vs Jaguars Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 49ers win (55.9%)

49ers vs Jaguars Point Spread

The 49ers are 3.5-point favorites against the Jaguars. The 49ers are -102 to cover the spread, while the Jaguars are -120 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

49ers vs Jaguars Over/Under

49ers versus Jaguars on Sept. 28 has an over/under of 46.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

49ers vs Jaguars Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for 49ers vs. Jaguars reveal San Francisco as the favorite (-168) and Jacksonville as the underdog (+142) on the road.

49ers vs Jaguars Betting Trends

San Francisco has posted two wins against the spread this year.

One 49ers game (out of three) has hit the over this year.

The Jaguars have posted two wins against the spread this year.

Jacksonville doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this year.

The Jaguars have had one game (out of three) go over the total this year.

49ers vs Jaguars Odds & Spread

Moneyline: SF: (-168) | JAX: (+142)

SF: (-168) | JAX: (+142) Spread: SF: -3.5 (-102) | JAX: +3.5 (-120)

SF: -3.5 (-102) | JAX: +3.5 (-120) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

