Broncos vs Bengals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 4 Monday Night Football

On Monday in the NFL, the Denver Broncos are up against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Broncos vs Bengals Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Broncos win (75.9%)

Broncos vs Bengals Point Spread

The Broncos are 7.5-point favorites against the Bengals. The Broncos are -110 to cover the spread, while the Bengals are -110 to cover as a 7.5-point underdog.

Broncos vs Bengals Over/Under

The over/under for Broncos-Bengals on Sept. 29 is 43.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Broncos vs Bengals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Broncos-Bengals, Denver is the favorite at -370, and Cincinnati is +295 playing on the road.

Broncos vs Bengals Betting Trends

Denver is winless against the spread this season.

The Broncos are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites this year.

One of the Broncos' three games this season has gone over the point total.

The Bengals have posted one win against the spread this season.

The Bengals have played two games (out of three) which finished over the total this season.

