Rams vs Colts Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 4

The Los Angeles Rams versus the Indianapolis Colts is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Rams vs Colts Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rams win (56.1%)

Rams vs Colts Point Spread

The Rams are 3.5-point favorites against the Colts. The Rams are -112 to cover the spread, while the Colts are -108 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Rams vs Colts Over/Under

An over/under of 48.5 has been set for Rams-Colts on Sept. 28, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Rams vs Colts Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rams vs. Colts reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-186) and Indianapolis as the underdog (+156) on the road.

Rams vs Colts Betting Trends

Los Angeles has posted two wins against the spread this year.

The Rams are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of the Rams' three games have gone over the point total.

The Colts' record against the spread is 3-0-0.

Two Colts games (out of three) have hit the over this year.

