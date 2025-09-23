FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Bills vs Saints Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NFL slate on Sunday includes the Buffalo Bills taking on the New Orleans Saints.

All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bills vs Saints Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bills win (88.1%)

Bills vs Saints Point Spread

The Bills are 16.5-point favorites against the Saints. The Bills are -110 to cover the spread, while the Saints are -110 to cover as a 16.5-point underdog.

Bills vs Saints Over/Under

Bills versus Saints, on Sept. 28, has an over/under of 48.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bills vs Saints Moneyline

New Orleans is the underdog, +980 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -1786 favorite at home.

Bills vs Saints Betting Trends

  • Buffalo has posted two wins against the spread this year.
  • Two of the Bills' three games have gone over the point total.
  • The Saints have no wins against the spread this season.
  • The Saints have played two games (out of three) which finished over the total this season.

Bills vs Saints Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: BUF: (-1786) | NO: (+980)
  • Spread: BUF: -16.5 (-110) | NO: +16.5 (-110)
  • Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

