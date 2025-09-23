Bills vs Saints Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 4
The NFL slate on Sunday includes the Buffalo Bills taking on the New Orleans Saints.
Bills vs Saints Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bills win (88.1%)
Bills vs Saints Point Spread
The Bills are 16.5-point favorites against the Saints. The Bills are -110 to cover the spread, while the Saints are -110 to cover as a 16.5-point underdog.
Bills vs Saints Over/Under
Bills versus Saints, on Sept. 28, has an over/under of 48.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Bills vs Saints Moneyline
New Orleans is the underdog, +980 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -1786 favorite at home.
Bills vs Saints Betting Trends
- Buffalo has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- Two of the Bills' three games have gone over the point total.
- The Saints have no wins against the spread this season.
- The Saints have played two games (out of three) which finished over the total this season.
Bills vs Saints Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: BUF: (-1786) | NO: (+980)
- Spread: BUF: -16.5 (-110) | NO: +16.5 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
