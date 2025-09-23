Bills vs Saints Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 4

The NFL slate on Sunday includes the Buffalo Bills taking on the New Orleans Saints.

Bills vs Saints Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bills win (88.1%)

Bills vs Saints Point Spread

The Bills are 16.5-point favorites against the Saints. The Bills are -110 to cover the spread, while the Saints are -110 to cover as a 16.5-point underdog.

Bills vs Saints Over/Under

Bills versus Saints, on Sept. 28, has an over/under of 48.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bills vs Saints Moneyline

New Orleans is the underdog, +980 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -1786 favorite at home.

Bills vs Saints Betting Trends

Buffalo has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Two of the Bills' three games have gone over the point total.

The Saints have no wins against the spread this season.

The Saints have played two games (out of three) which finished over the total this season.

