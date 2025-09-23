FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Eagles vs Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Eagles vs Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 4

The Philadelphia Eagles versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

All the info you need is below, in order to make a smart bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Eagles vs Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Buccaneers win (56.1%)

Eagles vs Buccaneers Point Spread

The Eagles are 3.5-point favorites against the Buccaneers. The Eagles are -105 to cover the spread, while the Buccaneers are -115 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Eagles vs Buccaneers Over/Under

Eagles versus Buccaneers on Sept. 28 has an over/under of 44.5 points, with the over -104 and the under -118.

Eagles vs Buccaneers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Buccaneers-Eagles, Tampa Bay is the underdog at +144, and Philadelphia is -172 playing on the road.

Eagles vs Buccaneers Betting Trends

  • Philadelphia has two wins against the spread this season.
  • The Eagles have one win ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • One Eagles game (out of three) has hit the over this year.
  • The Buccaneers have posted two wins against the spread this year.
  • One Buccaneers game (out of three) has gone over the point total this year.

Check out even more in-depth Eagles vs. Buccaneers analysis on FanDuel Research.

Eagles vs Buccaneers Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: PHI: (-172) | TB: (+144)
  • Spread: PHI: -3.5 (-105) | TB: +3.5 (-115)
  • Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

