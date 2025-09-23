Chargers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 4

The Los Angeles Chargers versus the New York Giants is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

All the info you need is below, in order to make a smart bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chargers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chargers win (75.9%)

Chargers vs Giants Point Spread

The Chargers are 6.5-point favorites against the Giants. The Chargers are -105 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -115 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.

Chargers vs Giants Over/Under

A total of 44.5 points has been set for the Chargers-Giants matchup on Sept. 28, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Chargers vs Giants Moneyline

The Chargers vs Giants moneyline has the Chargers as a -290 favorite, while the Giants are a +235 underdog at home.

Chargers vs Giants Betting Trends

Los Angeles has won twice against the spread this season.

The Chargers have had one game (out of three) hit the over this season.

The Giants have one win against the spread this year.

New York doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this year.

The Giants have had one game (out of three) hit the over this season.

Check out even more in-depth Chargers vs. Giants analysis on FanDuel Research.

Chargers vs Giants Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAC: (-290) | NYG: (+235)

LAC: (-290) | NYG: (+235) Spread: LAC: -6.5 (-105) | NYG: +6.5 (-115)

LAC: -6.5 (-105) | NYG: +6.5 (-115) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!