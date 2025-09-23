Chargers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 4
The Los Angeles Chargers versus the New York Giants is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.
Chargers vs Giants Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Chargers win (75.9%)
Chargers vs Giants Point Spread
The Chargers are 6.5-point favorites against the Giants. The Chargers are -105 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -115 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.
Chargers vs Giants Over/Under
A total of 44.5 points has been set for the Chargers-Giants matchup on Sept. 28, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Chargers vs Giants Moneyline
The Chargers vs Giants moneyline has the Chargers as a -290 favorite, while the Giants are a +235 underdog at home.
Chargers vs Giants Betting Trends
- Los Angeles has won twice against the spread this season.
- The Chargers have had one game (out of three) hit the over this season.
- The Giants have one win against the spread this year.
- New York doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- The Giants have had one game (out of three) hit the over this season.
All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
