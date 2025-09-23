Raiders vs Bears Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 4

The Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Chicago Bears in NFL action on Sunday.

Raiders vs Bears Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Raiders win (50.5%)

Raiders vs Bears Point Spread

The Raiders are 1.5-point favorites against the Bears. The Raiders are -104 to cover the spread, while the Bears are -118 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Raiders vs Bears Over/Under

A total of 47.5 points has been set for the Raiders-Bears matchup on Sept. 28, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Raiders vs Bears Moneyline

Chicago is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Las Vegas is a -118 favorite on the road.

Raiders vs Bears Betting Trends

Las Vegas has posted one win against the spread this season.

The Raiders have had one game (out of three) hit the over this season.

The Bears have won once against the spread this year.

Chicago has one win ATS (1-2) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this year.

The Bears have played two games (out of three) which finished over the total this year.

Raiders vs Bears Odds & Spread

Moneyline: LV: (-118) | CHI: (+100)

LV: (-118) | CHI: (+100) Spread: LV: -1.5 (-104) | CHI: +1.5 (-118)

LV: -1.5 (-104) | CHI: +1.5 (-118) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

