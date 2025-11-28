NHL
Stars vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28
The Dallas Stars versus the Utah Mammoth is on the NHL schedule for Friday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Stars vs Mammoth Game Info
- Dallas Stars (15-5-4) vs. Utah Mammoth (12-9-3)
- Date: Friday, November 28, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Mammoth Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-137)
|Mammoth (+114)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (60.6%)
Stars vs Mammoth Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals. The Stars are +184 to cover the spread, with the Mammoth being -230.
Stars vs Mammoth Over/Under
- Stars versus Mammoth, on Nov. 28, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -138 and the under +112.
Stars vs Mammoth Moneyline
- Dallas is the favorite, -137 on the moneyline, while Utah is a +114 underdog on the road.