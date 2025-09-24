Packers vs Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 4 Sunday Night Football

NFL action on Sunday includes the Green Bay Packers facing the Dallas Cowboys.

Packers vs Cowboys Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Packers win (74.4%)

Packers vs Cowboys Point Spread

The Packers are 6.5-point favorites against the Cowboys. The Packers are -118 to cover the spread, while the Cowboys are -104 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.

Packers vs Cowboys Over/Under

The Packers-Cowboys game on Sept. 28 has been given an over/under of 47.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Packers vs Cowboys Moneyline

The Packers vs Cowboys moneyline has the Packers as a -330 favorite, while the Cowboys are a +265 underdog at home.

Packers vs Cowboys Betting Trends

Green Bay has two wins against the spread this season.

The Packers are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this year.

None of the Packers' three games has hit the over this season.

The Cowboys have one win against the spread this year.

Dallas has covered every time (1-0) as a 6.5-point or greater underdog this season.

One of the Cowboys' three games has hit the over.

Packers vs Cowboys Odds & Spread

Moneyline: GB: (-330) | DAL: (+265)

GB: (-330) | DAL: (+265) Spread: GB: -6.5 (-118) | DAL: +6.5 (-104)

GB: -6.5 (-118) | DAL: +6.5 (-104) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

