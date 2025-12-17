NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 16

The NFL slate in Week 16 is sure to please. The matchups include the Los Angeles Rams playing the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

With Week 16 in the NFL upon us, stay on top of the latest betting odds with our preview below.

Seahawks vs. Rams

The Los Angeles Rams (11-3) visit the Seattle Seahawks (11-3) on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET, in a matchup between a pair of the best offensive performers in football in Kyren Williams and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Game Preview: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Projected Favorite: Seahawks (60.10% win probability)

Seahawks (60.10% win probability) Spread: Los Angeles (-1.5)

Los Angeles (-1.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

44.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118) Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Seattle vs. Los Angeles with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Commanders vs. Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles (9-5) and the Washington Commanders (4-10), who both took home a win in their last tilt, will go head to head at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 20. In their previous games, the Eagles won 31-0 versus the Raiders, and the Commanders secured the win against the Giants 29-21.

Game Preview: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders Projected Favorite: Eagles (69.15% win probability)

Eagles (69.15% win probability) Spread: Philadelphia (-6.5)

Philadelphia (-6.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Bet on Washington vs. Philadelphia with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Packers

Two of the top offensive players in football will be on display when running back Josh Jacobs and the Green Bay Packers (9-4-1) visit QB Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears (10-4) on Saturday, December 20, 2025.

Game Preview: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears Projected Favorite: Bears (52.05% win probability)

Bears (52.05% win probability) Spread: Green Bay (-1.5)

Green Bay (-1.5) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

46.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108) Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Bet on Chicago vs. Green Bay with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) and the Carolina Panthers (7-7) go head to head on Sunday, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. ET, they will both be aiming to bounce back after losing their previous game. The Buccaneers lost 29-28 to the Falcons, and the Panthers are coming off a 20-17 loss to the Saints.

Game Preview: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers Projected Favorite: Buccaneers (51.60% win probability)

Buccaneers (51.60% win probability) Spread: Tampa Bay (-3)

Tampa Bay (-3) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

45.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Bet on Carolina vs. Tampa Bay with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes will lead the Kansas City Chiefs (6-8) into their battle versus the Tennessee Titans (2-12) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Game Preview: Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans

Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans Projected Favorite: Chiefs (73.56% win probability)

Chiefs (73.56% win probability) Spread: Kansas City (-3.5)

Kansas City (-3.5) Total: 37.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

37.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Bet on Tennessee vs. Kansas City with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Jets

While the New Orleans Saints (4-10) have had trouble finding the end zone consistently, ranking 29th in the league in points per game, the New York Jets (3-11) have struggled to stop opponents from racking up points, as they rank 30th in points allowed per game. The two squads will meet on Sunday, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. ET.

Game Preview: New York Jets at New Orleans Saints

New York Jets at New Orleans Saints Projected Favorite: Saints (63.76% win probability)

Saints (63.76% win probability) Spread: New Orleans (-4.5)

New Orleans (-4.5) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

40.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Bet on New Orleans vs. New York with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Bengals

A pair of the top offensive performers in football will be on display when wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-10) visit running back De'Von Achane and the Miami Dolphins (6-8) on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

Game Preview: Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins Projected Favorite: Dolphins (56.00% win probability)

Dolphins (56.00% win probability) Spread: Cincinnati (-2.5)

Cincinnati (-2.5) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: NBC

Bet on Miami vs. Cincinnati with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Vikings

On Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, the Minnesota Vikings (6-8) will visit the New York Giants (2-12).

Game Preview: Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants Projected Favorite: Giants (52.20% win probability)

Giants (52.20% win probability) Spread: Minnesota (-2.5)

Minnesota (-2.5) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

43.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Bet on New York vs. Minnesota with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Bills

The Buffalo Bills (10-4) visit the Cleveland Browns (3-11) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, in a battle featuring a pair of the best offensive performers in football in quarterback Josh Allen and pass-catcher Harold Fannin.

Game Preview: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns Projected Favorite: Bills (69.11% win probability)

Bills (69.11% win probability) Spread: Buffalo (-10.5)

Buffalo (-10.5) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

42.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Bet on Cleveland vs. Buffalo with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Chargers

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (6-7-1) will get a challenge when they collide with the Los Angeles Chargers (10-4), who have the league's third-best pass defense, on Sunday, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. ET. Prescott ranks first in the NFL in passing yards.

Game Preview: Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys

Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys Projected Favorite: Cowboys (56.24% win probability)

Cowboys (56.24% win probability) Spread: Dallas (-2.5)

Dallas (-2.5) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

49.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Bet on Dallas vs. Los Angeles with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Falcons

At State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons (5-9) meet Trey McBride and the Arizona Cardinals (3-11) in a battle featuring two of the biggest stars in football offensively, beginning at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Game Preview: Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals Projected Favorite: Falcons (56.91% win probability)

Falcons (56.91% win probability) Spread: Atlanta (-2.5)

Atlanta (-2.5) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

47.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Bet on Arizona vs. Atlanta with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Jaguars

The Denver Broncos (12-2) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (10-4) on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET, in a battle between two of the best offensive performers in football in wideout Courtland Sutton and running back Travis Etienne.

Game Preview: Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos Projected Favorite: Broncos (58.80% win probability)

Broncos (58.80% win probability) Spread: Denver (-3)

Denver (-3) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Bet on Denver vs. Jacksonville with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Raiders

On Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, two star pass-catchers will be featured when Nico Collins and the Houston Texans (9-5) host Brock Bowers and the Las Vegas Raiders (2-12).

Game Preview: Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans

Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans Projected Favorite: Texans (84.99% win probability)

Texans (84.99% win probability) Spread: Houston (-14.5)

Houston (-14.5) Total: 37.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

37.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Bet on Houston vs. Las Vegas with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Steelers

After going down 41-34 to the Rams in their last game, the Detroit Lions (8-6) will host the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6), who are coming off a 28-15 victory against the Dolphins. Kickoff is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 21.

Game Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions Projected Favorite: Lions (74.02% win probability)

Lions (74.02% win probability) Spread: Detroit (-6.5)

Detroit (-6.5) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Bet on Detroit vs. Pittsburgh with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!