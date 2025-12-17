FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Panthers vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Panthers vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 17

The Florida Panthers will face the Los Angeles Kings in NHL action on Wednesday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Kings Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (17-13-2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (14-9-9)
  • Date: Wednesday, December 17, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-142)Kings (+118)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Panthers win (59.9%)

Panthers vs Kings Puck Line

  • The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Kings. The Panthers are +180 to cover the spread, while the Kings are -225.

Panthers vs Kings Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Panthers-Kings on Dec. 17, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Panthers vs Kings Moneyline

  • Florida is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +118 underdog on the road.

