Panthers vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 17

The Florida Panthers will face the Los Angeles Kings in NHL action on Wednesday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Kings Game Info

Florida Panthers (17-13-2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (14-9-9)

Date: Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Wednesday, December 17, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-142) Kings (+118) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (59.9%)

Panthers vs Kings Puck Line

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Kings. The Panthers are +180 to cover the spread, while the Kings are -225.

Panthers vs Kings Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Panthers-Kings on Dec. 17, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Panthers vs Kings Moneyline

Florida is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +118 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!