FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Buccaneers vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Buccaneers vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus the Carolina Panthers is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NFL betting odds.

Buccaneers vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Buccaneers win (51.6%)

Buccaneers vs Panthers Point Spread

The Buccaneers are 3-point favorites against the Panthers. The Buccaneers are -110 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -110 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Buccaneers vs Panthers Over/Under

Buccaneers versus Panthers on Dec. 21 has an over/under of 45.5 points, with the over -104 and the under -118.

Buccaneers vs Panthers Moneyline

The Buccaneers vs Panthers moneyline has the Buccaneers as a -162 favorite, while the Panthers are a +136 underdog at home.

Buccaneers vs Panthers Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, the Buccaneers were 10-7-0 last year.
  • The Buccaneers had an ATS record of 5-4 as 3-point favorites or greater last season.
  • Last season, 12 of Tampa Bay's 17 games went over the point total.
  • Against the spread, the Panthers were 8-9-0 last year.
  • Carolina went 8-8 as underdogs of 3 points or more last season.
  • Out of the 17 Panthers' games last year, 13 went over the total.

Check out even more in-depth Buccaneers vs. Panthers analysis on FanDuel Research.

Buccaneers vs Panthers Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: TB: (-162) | CAR: (+136)
  • Spread: TB: -3 (-110) | CAR: +3 (-110)
  • Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup