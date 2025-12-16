Buccaneers vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus the Carolina Panthers is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Buccaneers vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Buccaneers win (51.6%)

Buccaneers vs Panthers Point Spread

The Buccaneers are 3-point favorites against the Panthers. The Buccaneers are -110 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -110 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Buccaneers vs Panthers Over/Under

Buccaneers versus Panthers on Dec. 21 has an over/under of 45.5 points, with the over -104 and the under -118.

Buccaneers vs Panthers Moneyline

The Buccaneers vs Panthers moneyline has the Buccaneers as a -162 favorite, while the Panthers are a +136 underdog at home.

Buccaneers vs Panthers Betting Trends

Against the spread, the Buccaneers were 10-7-0 last year.

The Buccaneers had an ATS record of 5-4 as 3-point favorites or greater last season.

Last season, 12 of Tampa Bay's 17 games went over the point total.

Against the spread, the Panthers were 8-9-0 last year.

Carolina went 8-8 as underdogs of 3 points or more last season.

Out of the 17 Panthers' games last year, 13 went over the total.

