Cowboys vs Chargers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16

The Dallas Cowboys versus the Los Angeles Chargers is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Before you place your bet on this game, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Cowboys vs Chargers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cowboys win (56.2%)

Cowboys vs Chargers Point Spread

The Cowboys are 2.5-point favorites against the Chargers. The Cowboys are -108 to cover the spread, while the Chargers are -112 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Cowboys vs Chargers Over/Under

An over/under of 49.5 has been set for Cowboys-Chargers on Dec. 21, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Cowboys vs Chargers Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +112 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -132 favorite on the road.

Cowboys vs Chargers Betting Trends

The Cowboys had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

As a 2.5-point favorite or more, the Cowboys had one win ATS (1-2) last year.

There were 11 Dallas games (out of 17) that hit the over last year.

The Chargers' record against the spread last year was 12-4-1.

Los Angeles had one win ATS (1-2-1) as underdogs of 2.5 points or greater last season.

There were eight Chargers games (out of 17) that went over the total last season.

Check out even more in-depth Cowboys vs. Chargers analysis.

Cowboys vs Chargers Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DAL: (-132) | LAC: (+112)

DAL: (-132) | LAC: (+112) Spread: DAL: -2.5 (-108) | LAC: +2.5 (-112)

DAL: -2.5 (-108) | LAC: +2.5 (-112) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

