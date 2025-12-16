Packers vs Bears Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16

In NFL action on Saturday, the Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears.

Packers vs Bears Prediction & Pick

Packers vs Bears Point Spread

The Packers are 1.5-point favorites against the Bears. The Packers are -102 to cover the spread, while the Bears are -120 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Packers vs Bears Over/Under

An over/under of 46.5 has been set for Packers-Bears on Dec. 20, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Packers vs Bears Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Packers-Bears, Green Bay is the favorite at -112, and Chicago is -104 playing at home.

Packers vs Bears Betting Trends

Green Bay has beaten the spread six times in 14 games.

The Packers are 5-8 as 1.5-point favorites or more.

There have been eight Packers games (out of 14) that went over the total this year.

The Bears have nine wins in 14 contests against the spread this year.

Chicago is 5-4 as 1.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2025.

Out of 14 Bears games so far this year, seven have hit the over.

Packers vs Bears Odds & Spread

Moneyline: GB: (-112) | CHI: (-104)

GB: (-112) | CHI: (-104) Spread: GB: -1.5 (-102) | CHI: +1.5 (-120)

GB: -1.5 (-102) | CHI: +1.5 (-120) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

