Ravens vs Patriots Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots.

Ravens vs Patriots Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ravens win (58.8%)

Ravens vs Patriots Point Spread

The Ravens are 2.5-point favorites against the Patriots. The Ravens are -122 to cover the spread, while the Patriots are +100 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Ravens vs Patriots Over/Under

The over/under for Ravens-Patriots on Dec. 21 is 47.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Ravens vs Patriots Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Ravens-Patriots, Baltimore is the favorite at -152, and New England is +128 playing on the road.

Ravens vs Patriots Betting Trends

Baltimore has five wins in 14 games against the spread this year.

As 2.5-point favorites or more, the Ravens are 5-6 against the spread.

The Ravens have played 14 games this year and eight of them have gone over the total.

Against the spread, the Patriots are 9-5-0 this year.

New England is 3-1 as 2.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2025.

The Patriots have played 14 games this year, and eight of them have hit the over.

Ravens vs Patriots Odds & Spread

Moneyline: BAL: (-152) | NE: (+128)

BAL: (-152) | NE: (+128) Spread: BAL: -2.5 (-122) | NE: +2.5 (100)

BAL: -2.5 (-122) | NE: +2.5 (100) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

