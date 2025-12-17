Hurricanes vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 17

NHL action on Wednesday includes the Carolina Hurricanes playing the Nashville Predators.

Hurricanes vs Predators Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (21-9-2) vs. Nashville Predators (13-15-4)

Date: Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Wednesday, December 17, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Predators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-184) Predators (+152) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Predators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (64.2%)

Hurricanes vs Predators Puck Line

The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals. The Hurricanes are +132 to cover the spread, with the Predators being -162.

Hurricanes vs Predators Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Predators game on Dec. 17, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.

Hurricanes vs Predators Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Predators reveal Carolina as the favorite (-184) and Nashville as the underdog (+152) despite being the home team.

