NHL

Hurricanes vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 17

Data Skrive

NHL action on Wednesday includes the Carolina Hurricanes playing the Nashville Predators.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Predators Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (21-9-2) vs. Nashville Predators (13-15-4)
  • Date: Wednesday, December 17, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-184)Predators (+152)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (64.2%)

Hurricanes vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals. The Hurricanes are +132 to cover the spread, with the Predators being -162.

Hurricanes vs Predators Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Predators game on Dec. 17, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.

Hurricanes vs Predators Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Predators reveal Carolina as the favorite (-184) and Nashville as the underdog (+152) despite being the home team.

