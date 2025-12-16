Vikings vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16

NFL action on Sunday includes the Minnesota Vikings playing the New York Giants.

Vikings vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (52.2%)

Vikings vs Giants Point Spread

The Vikings are 2.5-point favorites against the Giants. The Vikings are -122 to cover the spread, while the Giants are +100 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Vikings vs Giants Over/Under

A combined point total of 43.5 has been set for Vikings-Giants on Dec. 21, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Vikings vs Giants Moneyline

New York is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -154 favorite despite being on the road.

Vikings vs Giants Betting Trends

The Vikings were 11-5-1 against the spread last year.

Against the spread, as 2.5-point favorites or greater, the Vikings went 6-3-1 last season.

Last season, seven of Minnesota's 17 games hit the over.

The Giants had five wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

New York had an ATS record of 5-9 as underdogs of 2.5 points or greater last year.

Last season, six of the Giants' 17 games hit the over.

Vikings vs Giants Odds & Spread

