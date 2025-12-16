Eagles vs Commanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16

The Philadelphia Eagles are among the NFL teams busy on Saturday, up against the Washington Commanders.

Eagles vs Commanders Prediction & Pick

Prediction:

Eagles vs Commanders Point Spread

The Eagles are 6.5-point favorites against the Commanders. The Eagles are -110 to cover the spread, while the Commanders are -110 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.

Eagles vs Commanders Over/Under

The over/under for the Eagles versus Commanders game on Dec. 20 has been set at 44.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Eagles vs Commanders Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Eagles vs. Commanders reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-295) and Washington as the underdog (+240) despite being the home team.

Eagles vs Commanders Betting Trends

Philadelphia has eight wins in 14 games against the spread this year.

The Eagles have won twice ATS (2-3) as a 6.5-point favorite or more this year.

This year, five of the Eagles' 14 games have hit the over.

The Commanders have beaten the spread five times in 14 games.

Washington is winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this year.

Out of 14 Commanders games so far this season, seven have gone over the total.

Eagles vs Commanders Odds & Spread

