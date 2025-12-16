Chiefs vs Titans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans.

Chiefs vs Titans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chiefs win (73.6%)

Chiefs vs Titans Point Spread

The Chiefs are 3.5-point favorites against the Titans. The Chiefs are -104 to cover the spread, while the Titans are -118 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Chiefs vs Titans Over/Under

A combined point total of 37.5 has been set for Chiefs-Titans on Dec. 21, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Chiefs vs Titans Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Titans-Chiefs, Tennessee is the underdog at +150, and Kansas City is -178 playing on the road.

Chiefs vs Titans Betting Trends

The Chiefs covered the spread seven times in 17 games last season.

As 3.5-point favorites or greater, the Chiefs went 3-7-1 against the spread last season.

Kansas City had seven of its 17 games hit the over last season.

The Titans posted only two wins against the spread last season.

Tennessee had one win ATS (1-9) as underdogs of 3.5 points or more last year.

The Titans had 10 of their 17 games hit the over last season.

