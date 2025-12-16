Saints vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16

The New Orleans Saints will face the New York Jets in NFL action on Sunday.

Saints vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Saints win (63.8%)

Saints vs Jets Point Spread

The Saints are 4.5-point favorites against the Jets. The Saints are -105 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -115 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

Saints vs Jets Over/Under

Saints versus Jets on Dec. 21 has an over/under of 40.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Saints vs Jets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Saints-Jets, New Orleans is the favorite at -210, and New York is +176 playing on the road.

Saints vs Jets Betting Trends

Against the spread, the Saints were 7-10-0 last season.

The Saints didn't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 4.5-point favorite or more last season.

Last season, eight of New Orleans' 17 games hit the over.

The Jets beat the spread six times in 17 games last year.

New York had one win ATS (1-1) as underdogs of 4.5 points or more last year.

In 17 Jets games last season, 10 of them hit the over.

Saints vs Jets Odds & Spread

Moneyline: NO: (-210) | NYJ: (+176)

NO: (-210) | NYJ: (+176) Spread: NO: -4.5 (-105) | NYJ: +4.5 (-115)

NO: -4.5 (-105) | NYJ: +4.5 (-115) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

