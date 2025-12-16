Texans vs Raiders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16

In NFL action on Sunday, the Houston Texans take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NFL betting odds.

Texans vs Raiders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texans win (85%)

Texans vs Raiders Point Spread

The Texans are 14.5-point favorites against the Raiders. The Texans are -104 to cover the spread, while the Raiders are -118 to cover as a 14.5-point underdog.

Texans vs Raiders Over/Under

Texans versus Raiders on Dec. 21 has an over/under of 37.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Texans vs Raiders Moneyline

Las Vegas is a +750 underdog on the moneyline, while Houston is a -1205 favorite on the road.

Texans vs Raiders Betting Trends

The Texans covered the spread seven times in 17 games last year.

Last season, seven of Houston's 17 games hit the over.

The Raiders' record against the spread last year was 7-10-0.

Last year, nine of the Raiders' 17 games hit the over.

