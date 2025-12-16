Falcons vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16

In NFL action on Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons face the Arizona Cardinals.

Falcons vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Falcons win (56.9%)

Falcons vs Cardinals Point Spread

The Falcons are 2.5-point favorites against the Cardinals. The Falcons are -115 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -105 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Falcons vs Cardinals Over/Under

An over/under of 47.5 has been set for Falcons-Cardinals on Dec. 21, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Falcons vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Falcons vs Cardinals moneyline has Atlanta as a -148 favorite, while Arizona is a +126 underdog at home.

Falcons vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Falcons beat the spread seven times in 17 games last season.

The Falcons had an ATS record of 5-5 as 2.5-point favorites or more last season.

In 17 Atlanta games last year, seven hit the over.

The Cardinals posted a 11-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Arizona went 5-2 as underdogs of 2.5 points or greater last season.

The Cardinals had eight of their 17 games go over the point total last year.

Falcons vs Cardinals Odds & Spread

