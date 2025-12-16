Bengals vs Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16 Sunday Night Football

The Cincinnati Bengals are among the NFL squads playing on Sunday, up against the Miami Dolphins.

Bengals vs Dolphins Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dolphins win (56%)

Bengals vs Dolphins Point Spread

The Bengals are 2.5-point favorites against the Dolphins. The Bengals are -110 to cover the spread, while the Dolphins are -110 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Bengals vs Dolphins Over/Under

A combined point total of 50.5 has been set for Bengals-Dolphins on Dec. 21, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bengals vs Dolphins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dolphins-Bengals, Miami is the underdog at +118, and Cincinnati is -138 playing on the road.

Bengals vs Dolphins Betting Trends

The Bengals were 10-7-0 against the spread last year.

Against the spread, as 2.5-point favorites or more, the Bengals went 8-5 last season.

Last season, 11 of Cincinnati's 17 games hit the over.

The Dolphins posted a 7-10-0 record against the spread last season.

As 2.5-point underdogs or more, Miami had two wins ATS (2-4) last season.

There were eight Dolphins games (out of 17) that hit the over last season.

Bengals vs Dolphins Odds & Spread

Moneyline: CIN: (-138) | MIA: (+118)

CIN: (-138) | MIA: (+118) Spread: CIN: -2.5 (-110) | MIA: +2.5 (-110)

CIN: -2.5 (-110) | MIA: +2.5 (-110) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

