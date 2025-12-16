Bills vs Browns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16

The NFL's Sunday schedule includes the Buffalo Bills taking on the Cleveland Browns.

Bills vs Browns Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bills win (69.1%)

Bills vs Browns Point Spread

The Bills are 10.5-point favorites against the Browns. The Bills are +100 to cover the spread, while the Browns are -122 to cover as a 10.5-point underdog.

Bills vs Browns Over/Under

Bills versus Browns on Dec. 21 has an over/under of 42.5 points, with the over -108 and the under -112.

Bills vs Browns Moneyline

Buffalo is a -621 favorite on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +460 underdog at home.

Bills vs Browns Betting Trends

The Bills beat the spread 10 times in 17 games last year.

The Bills didn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 10.5-point favorite or more last year.

Out of 17 Buffalo games last season, 12 hit the over.

The Browns had four wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

Cleveland didn't have a win ATS (0-1) as 10.5-point or larger underdogs last season.

Last season, seven of the Browns' 17 games hit the over.

Bills vs Browns Odds & Spread

Moneyline: BUF: (-621) | CLE: (+460)

BUF: (-621) | CLE: (+460) Spread: BUF: -10.5 (100) | CLE: +10.5 (-122)

BUF: -10.5 (100) | CLE: +10.5 (-122) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

