Broncos vs Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16

On Sunday in the NFL, the Denver Broncos are up against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Broncos vs Jaguars Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Broncos win (58.8%)

Broncos vs Jaguars Point Spread

The Broncos are 3-point favorites against the Jaguars. The Broncos are -115 to cover the spread, while the Jaguars are -105 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Broncos vs Jaguars Over/Under

An over/under of 45.5 has been set for Broncos-Jaguars on Dec. 21, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Broncos vs Jaguars Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Jaguars-Broncos, Jacksonville is the underdog at +146, and Denver is -174 playing at home.

Broncos vs Jaguars Betting Trends

The Broncos beat the spread 12 times in 17 games last year.

The Broncos' ATS record as 3-point favorites or greater was 6-0 last year.

Out of 17 Denver games last year, 11 went over the total.

The Jaguars had 10 wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 3 points or greater, Jacksonville went 8-3 last year.

There were nine Jaguars games (out of 17) that went over the total last season.

Broncos vs Jaguars Odds & Spread

Moneyline: DEN: (-174) | JAX: (+146)

DEN: (-174) | JAX: (+146) Spread: DEN: -3 (-115) | JAX: +3 (-105)

DEN: -3 (-115) | JAX: +3 (-105) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

