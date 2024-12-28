NFL Games This Sunday: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 17

The matchups on Sunday in Week 17 of the NFL season are sure to please, including the Green Bay Packers playing the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

If you're seeking additional betting info for Sunday's Week 17 NFL action, we've got you covered with odds for each of the big games.

Giants vs. Colts

The Indianapolis Colts (7-8) and Jonathan Taylor, one of the league's top rushers, should have a big day running the ball on Sunday, as the New York Giants (2-13) own the 31st-ranked run defense in the league. The two teams will square off at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 29.

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants

Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants Projected Favorite: Colts (63.89% win probability)

Colts (63.89% win probability) Spread: Indianapolis (-7.5)

Indianapolis (-7.5) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

40.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Jaguars vs. Titans

The 1 p.m. ET game on Dec. 29 between the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12) and the Tennessee Titans (3-12) should be an exciting matchup, as Brian Thomas Jr. has been one of the league's top pass-catchers this year, and the Titans have been a top-five pass defense, ranking first in the NFL at 178.3 passing yards surrendered per game.

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Favorite: Jaguars (51.33% win probability)

Jaguars (51.33% win probability) Spread: Jacksonville (-1.5)

Jacksonville (-1.5) Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

39.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Buccaneers vs. Panthers

On Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, the Carolina Panthers will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Favorite: Buccaneers (85.13% win probability)

Buccaneers (85.13% win probability) Spread: Tampa Bay (-8.5)

Tampa Bay (-8.5) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

47.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Eagles vs. Cowboys

A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Favorite: Eagles (83.22% win probability)

Eagles (83.22% win probability) Spread: Philadelphia (-7)

Philadelphia (-7) Total: 38.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

38.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Saints vs. Raiders

One of the top pass-catchers in football will be on display when Brock Bowers and the Las Vegas Raiders visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 29, 2024.

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints

Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints Projected Favorite: Saints (53.17% win probability)

Saints (53.17% win probability) Spread: Las Vegas (-1.5)

Las Vegas (-1.5) Total: 37.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

37.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Bills vs. Jets

Star quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills play the New York Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium.

Matchup: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills Projected Favorite: Bills (83.61% win probability)

Bills (83.61% win probability) Spread: Buffalo (-9.5)

Buffalo (-9.5) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

46.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Browns vs. Dolphins

On Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET, the Miami Dolphins will visit the Cleveland Browns.

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns Projected Favorite: Dolphins (59.79% win probability)

Dolphins (59.79% win probability) Spread: Miami (-6.5)

Miami (-6.5) Total: 37.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

37.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Vikings vs. Packers

Two of the top offensive players in football will be on display when wideout Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings host running back Josh Jacobs and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 29, 2024.

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings Projected Favorite: Vikings (56.07% win probability)

Vikings (56.07% win probability) Spread: Minnesota (-1.5)

Minnesota (-1.5) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Commanders vs. Falcons

Against the Washington Commanders (10-5), who sport the 29th-ranked run defense this season, Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons (8-7) shouldn't have any trouble running the ball when the two teams match up on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 8:20 p.m. ET. Robinson has been one of the NFL's top rushers this year, ranking fifth-best in the league in rushing yards.

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders Projected Favorite: Commanders (69.71% win probability)

Commanders (69.71% win probability) Spread: Washington (-4.5)

Washington (-4.5) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Channel: NBC

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

