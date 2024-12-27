Colts vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17

NFL action on Sunday includes the Indianapolis Colts taking on the New York Giants.

Colts vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Colts win (63.9%)

Colts vs Giants Point Spread

The Colts are 7.5-point favorites against the Giants. The Colts are -115 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -105 to cover as a 7.5-point underdog.

Colts vs Giants Over/Under

Colts versus Giants on Dec. 29 has an over/under of 40.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Colts vs Giants Moneyline

The Colts vs Giants moneyline has Indianapolis as a -405 favorite, while New York is a +320 underdog at home.

Colts vs Giants Betting Trends

Indianapolis has nine wins in 15 games against the spread this year.

The Colts have played 15 games this year and eight of them have gone over the total.

The Giants have four wins in 15 contests against the spread this year.

New York is winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this season.

This season, five of the Giants' 15 games have hit the over.

Colts vs Giants Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: IND: (-405) | NYG: (+320)

IND: (-405) | NYG: (+320) Spread: IND: -7.5 (-115) | NYG: +7.5 (-105)

IND: -7.5 (-115) | NYG: +7.5 (-105) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

