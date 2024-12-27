Vikings vs Packers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17
The Minnesota Vikings are among the NFL teams busy on Sunday, up against the Green Bay Packers.
All the info you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Vikings vs Packers Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Vikings win (56.1%)
Vikings vs Packers Point Spread
The Vikings are 1.5-point favorites against the Packers. The Vikings are -102 to cover the spread, while the Packers are -120 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.
Vikings vs Packers Over/Under
The Vikings-Packers matchup on Dec. 29 has been given an over/under of 48.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Vikings vs Packers Moneyline
Green Bay is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -112 favorite at home.
Vikings vs Packers Betting Trends
- Minnesota's record against the spread is 10-4-1.
- The Vikings have an ATS record of 7-4-1 as 1.5-point favorites or greater.
- This season, six of the Vikings' 15 games have gone over the point total.
- The Packers' record against the spread is 9-6-0.
- Green Bay's ATS record as 1.5-point underdogs or greater is 3-2.
- Out of 15 Packers games so far this season, six have gone over the total.
Vikings vs Packers Odds & Spread
- All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIN: (-112) | GB: (-104)
- Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-102) | GB: +1.5 (-120)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
