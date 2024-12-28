Commanders vs Falcons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17 Sunday Night Football

On Sunday in the NFL, the Washington Commanders are playing the Atlanta Falcons.

Commanders vs Falcons Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Commanders win (69.7%)

Commanders vs Falcons Point Spread

The Commanders are 4.5-point favorites against the Falcons. The Commanders are -102 to cover the spread, while the Falcons are -120 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

Commanders vs Falcons Over/Under

A combined point total of 46.5 has been set for Commanders-Falcons on Dec. 29, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Commanders vs Falcons Moneyline

Atlanta is a +172 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -205 favorite on the road.

Commanders vs Falcons Betting Trends

Against the spread, Washington is 9-6-0 this season.

As 4.5-point favorites or more, the Commanders are 3-2 against the spread.

The Commanders have played 15 games this year and 10 of them have hit the over.

The Falcons are 7-8-0 against the spread this season.

As a 4.5-point underdog or greater, Atlanta has one win ATS (1-1) this year.

The Falcons have played 15 games this year, and five of them have hit the over.

Commanders vs Falcons Odds & Spread

Moneyline: WAS: (-205) | ATL: (+172)

WAS: (-205) | ATL: (+172) Spread: WAS: -4.5 (-102) | ATL: +4.5 (-120)

WAS: -4.5 (-102) | ATL: +4.5 (-120) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

