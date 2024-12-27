Jaguars vs Titans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17
The Sunday slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans.
Jaguars vs Titans Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jaguars win (51.3%)
Jaguars vs Titans Point Spread
The Jaguars are 1.5-point favorites against the Titans. The Jaguars are -104 to cover the spread, while the Titans are -118 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.
Jaguars vs Titans Over/Under
Jaguars versus Titans, on Dec. 29, has an over/under of 39.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.
Jaguars vs Titans Moneyline
The Jaguars vs Titans moneyline has the Titans as a -108 favorite, while the Jaguars are a -108 underdog at home.
Jaguars vs Titans Betting Trends
- Jacksonville's record against the spread is 8-7-0.
- The Jaguars have one win ATS (1-3) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Out of 15 Jaguars games so far this year, eight have gone over the total.
- The Titans have two wins against the spread this season.
- Tennessee has won twice ATS (2-9) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this season.
- This year, nine of the Titans' 15 games have gone over the point total.
Jaguars vs Titans Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: JAX: (-108) | TEN: (-108)
- Spread: JAX: -1.5 (-104) | TEN: +1.5 (-118)
- Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
