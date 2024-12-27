Jaguars vs Titans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17

The Sunday slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans.

All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs Titans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jaguars win (51.3%)

Jaguars vs Titans Point Spread

The Jaguars are 1.5-point favorites against the Titans. The Jaguars are -104 to cover the spread, while the Titans are -118 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Jaguars vs Titans Over/Under

Jaguars versus Titans, on Dec. 29, has an over/under of 39.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Jaguars vs Titans Moneyline

The Jaguars vs Titans moneyline has the Titans as a -108 favorite, while the Jaguars are a -108 underdog at home.

Jaguars vs Titans Betting Trends

Jacksonville's record against the spread is 8-7-0.

The Jaguars have one win ATS (1-3) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of 15 Jaguars games so far this year, eight have gone over the total.

The Titans have two wins against the spread this season.

Tennessee has won twice ATS (2-9) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this season.

This year, nine of the Titans' 15 games have gone over the point total.

Jaguars vs Titans Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: JAX: (-108) | TEN: (-108)

JAX: (-108) | TEN: (-108) Spread: JAX: -1.5 (-104) | TEN: +1.5 (-118)

JAX: -1.5 (-104) | TEN: +1.5 (-118) Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!