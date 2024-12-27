Eagles vs Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17

The Philadelphia Eagles are among the NFL teams busy on Sunday, versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Eagles vs Cowboys Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eagles win (83.2%)

Eagles vs Cowboys Point Spread

The Eagles are 7-point favorites against the Cowboys. The Eagles are -118 to cover the spread, while the Cowboys are -104 to cover as a 7-point underdog.

Eagles vs Cowboys Over/Under

A combined point total of 38.5 has been set for Eagles-Cowboys on Dec. 29, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Eagles vs Cowboys Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cowboys-Eagles, Dallas is the underdog at +275, and Philadelphia is -340 playing at home.

Eagles vs Cowboys Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 9-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Eagles have won once ATS (1-3) as a 7-point favorite or more this year.

This season, six of the Eagles' 15 games have gone over the point total.

The Cowboys' record against the spread is 6-9-0.

Dallas has won once ATS (1-2) as a 7-point underdog or greater this season.

Out of 15 Cowboys games so far this year, 10 have gone over the total.

Eagles vs Cowboys Odds & Spread

Moneyline: PHI: (-340) | DAL: (+275)

PHI: (-340) | DAL: (+275) Spread: PHI: -7 (-118) | DAL: +7 (-104)

PHI: -7 (-118) | DAL: +7 (-104) Total: 38.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

