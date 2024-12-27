FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Raiders vs Saints Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NFL's Sunday slate includes the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the New Orleans Saints.

All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Raiders vs Saints Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Saints win (53.2%)

Raiders vs Saints Point Spread

The Raiders are 1.5-point favorites against the Saints. The Raiders are -105 to cover the spread, while the Saints are -115 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Raiders vs Saints Over/Under

An over/under of 37.5 has been set for Raiders-Saints on Dec. 29, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Raiders vs Saints Moneyline

New Orleans is the underdog, +100 on the moneyline, while Las Vegas is a -118 favorite despite being on the road.

Raiders vs Saints Betting Trends

  • Las Vegas is 6-9-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Raiders have won once ATS (1-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or more this season.
  • The Raiders have seen eight of their 15 games hit the over.
  • Against the spread, the Saints are 6-9-0 this year.
  • New Orleans is 5-6 as 1.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2024.
  • Out of 15 Saints games so far this season, seven have gone over the total.

Raiders vs Saints Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: LV: (-118) | NO: (+100)
  • Spread: LV: -1.5 (-105) | NO: +1.5 (-115)
  • Total: 37.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

