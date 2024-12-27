FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Bills vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Bills vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17

The Sunday schedule in the NFL includes a matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets.

All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bills vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bills win (83.6%)

Bills vs Jets Point Spread

The Bills are 9.5-point favorites against the Jets. The Bills are -120 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -102 to cover as a 9.5-point underdog.

Bills vs Jets Over/Under

The over/under for Bills-Jets on Dec. 29 is 46.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Bills vs Jets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Bills, New York is the underdog at +400, and Buffalo is -521 playing at home.

Bills vs Jets Betting Trends

  • Buffalo has covered the spread nine times in 15 games.
  • The Bills have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • The Bills have seen 10 of their 15 games hit the over.
  • Against the spread, the Jets are 5-10-0 this season.
  • The Jets have seen eight of their 15 games go over the point total.

Bills vs Jets Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: BUF: (-521) | NYJ: (+400)
  • Spread: BUF: -9.5 (-120) | NYJ: +9.5 (-102)
  • Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

