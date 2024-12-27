Bills vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17

The Sunday schedule in the NFL includes a matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets.

Bills vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bills win (83.6%)

Bills vs Jets Point Spread

The Bills are 9.5-point favorites against the Jets. The Bills are -120 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -102 to cover as a 9.5-point underdog.

Bills vs Jets Over/Under

The over/under for Bills-Jets on Dec. 29 is 46.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Bills vs Jets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Bills, New York is the underdog at +400, and Buffalo is -521 playing at home.

Bills vs Jets Betting Trends

Buffalo has covered the spread nine times in 15 games.

The Bills have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The Bills have seen 10 of their 15 games hit the over.

Against the spread, the Jets are 5-10-0 this season.

The Jets have seen eight of their 15 games go over the point total.

Bills vs Jets Odds & Spread

