Dolphins vs Browns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17

The Miami Dolphins will face the Cleveland Browns in NFL action on Sunday.

All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs Browns Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dolphins win (59.8%)

Dolphins vs Browns Point Spread

The Dolphins are 6.5-point favorites against the Browns. The Dolphins are -114 to cover the spread, while the Browns are -106 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.

Dolphins vs Browns Over/Under

Dolphins versus Browns on Dec. 29 has an over/under of 39.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Dolphins vs Browns Moneyline

Cleveland is a +280 underdog on the moneyline, while Miami is a -350 favorite at home.

Dolphins vs Browns Betting Trends

Miami has covered the spread six times in 15 games.

As a 6.5-point favorite or greater, the Dolphins have two wins ATS (2-1).

This year, seven of the Dolphins' 15 games have hit the over.

The Browns have four wins in 15 contests against the spread this year.

Cleveland has two wins ATS (2-3) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this season.

The Browns have seen six of their 15 games go over the point total.

Dolphins vs Browns Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-350) | CLE: (+280)

MIA: (-350) | CLE: (+280) Spread: MIA: -6.5 (-114) | CLE: +6.5 (-106)

MIA: -6.5 (-114) | CLE: +6.5 (-106) Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!