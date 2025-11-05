2025 College Football Playoff Rankings and Betting Odds Entering Week 11

The first version of the 2025 College Football Playoff Rankings was released on November 4th, offering an early glimpse into how this season’s playoff bracket might look.

The undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes, Indiana Hoosiers and Texas A&M Aggies currently hold the top three spots. Let’s take a look at the full rankings and how the playoff format will work this year.

How Does the College Football Playoff Work?

The new College Football Playoff bracket will consist of 12 teams comprised of the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams.

Like in years past, the ranking of teams will continue to be done by the College Football Playoff committee.

The four highest-ranked conference champions will receive the top four seeds and will be awarded a first-round bye. The next-closest conference champion will be seeded wherever they're ranked at the conclusion of the regular season (or at No. 12 if they are outside the top 12 rankings). Non-conference champions ranked inside the top four will not receive a top-four seed; instead they'll be seeded beginning at No. 5.

The eight teams that do not receive a first-round bye will play in a first-round matchup hosted by the higher seed.

The four highest-ranked teams will be assigned to the Playoff Quarterfinals hosted by Bowls. This will first be done with consideration of historical bowl relationships, then in consideration of rankings. Their Quarterfinals opponents will be determined by the bracket.

No. 1 vs. No. 8/9 winner

No. 4 vs. No. 5/12 winner

No. 2 vs. No. 7/10 winner

No. 3 vs. No. 6/11 winner

The bracket will remain in effect through the entirety of the playoff. There will not be re-seeding.

2025 College Football Playoff Rankings

These are the rankings released by the committee as of November 4th.

College Football Playoff Betting Odds

Here are the odds for each team to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. You can find all betting options at FanDuel Sportsbook.

NCAAF FBS Championship Winner 2025-26 NCAAF FBS Championship Winner 2025-26 Ohio State +220 Indiana +460 Alabama +750 Texas A&M +900 Notre Dame +1100 Oregon +1100 Georgia +1400 Texas Tech +1900 Ole Miss +2000 Texas +3000 Oklahoma +5500 Utah +8000 USC +8000 Louisville +10000 Vanderbilt +10000 BYU +10000 Miami Florida +12500 Michigan +10000 Iowa +20000 Duke +22500 Missouri +22500 Washington +25000 LSU +30000 Georgia Tech +30000 South Florida +35000 Memphis +50000 Cincinnati +60000 Virginia +60000 TCU +75000 Tennessee +100000 View more odds in Sportsbook

