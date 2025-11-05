FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

2025 College Football Playoff Rankings and Betting Odds Entering Week 11

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

The first version of the 2025 College Football Playoff Rankings was released on November 4th, offering an early glimpse into how this season’s playoff bracket might look.

The undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes, Indiana Hoosiers and Texas A&M Aggies currently hold the top three spots. Let’s take a look at the full rankings and how the playoff format will work this year.

How Does the College Football Playoff Work?

The new College Football Playoff bracket will consist of 12 teams comprised of the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams.

Like in years past, the ranking of teams will continue to be done by the College Football Playoff committee.

The four highest-ranked conference champions will receive the top four seeds and will be awarded a first-round bye. The next-closest conference champion will be seeded wherever they're ranked at the conclusion of the regular season (or at No. 12 if they are outside the top 12 rankings). Non-conference champions ranked inside the top four will not receive a top-four seed; instead they'll be seeded beginning at No. 5.

The eight teams that do not receive a first-round bye will play in a first-round matchup hosted by the higher seed.

The four highest-ranked teams will be assigned to the Playoff Quarterfinals hosted by Bowls. This will first be done with consideration of historical bowl relationships, then in consideration of rankings. Their Quarterfinals opponents will be determined by the bracket.

  • No. 1 vs. No. 8/9 winner
  • No. 4 vs. No. 5/12 winner
  • No. 2 vs. No. 7/10 winner
  • No. 3 vs. No. 6/11 winner

The bracket will remain in effect through the entirety of the playoff. There will not be re-seeding.

2025 College Football Playoff Rankings

These are the rankings released by the committee as of November 4th.

  1. Ohio State Buckeyes, 8-0
  2. Indiana Hoosiers, 9-0
  3. Texas A&M Aggies, 8-0
  4. Alabama Crimson Tide, 7-1
  5. Georgia Bulldogs, 7-1
  6. Mississippi Rebels, 8-1
  7. Brigham Young Cougars, 8-0
  8. Texas Tech Red Raiders, 8-1
  9. Oregon Ducks, 7-1
  10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 6-2
  11. Texas Longhorns, 7-2
  12. Oklahoma Sooners, 7-2
  13. Utah Utes, 7-2
  14. Virginia Cavaliers, 8-1
  15. Louisville Cardinals, 7-1
  16. Vanderbilt Commodores, 7-2
  17. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 8-1
  18. Miami (FL) Hurricanes, 6-2
  19. Southern California Trojans, 6-2
  20. Iowa Hawkeyes, 6-2
  21. Michigan Wolverines, 7-2
  22. Missouri Tigers, 6-2
  23. Washington Huskies, 6-2
  24. Pittsburgh Panthers, 7-2
  25. Tennessee Volunteers, 6-3

College Football Playoff Betting Odds

Here are the odds for each team to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. You can find all betting options at FanDuel Sportsbook.

NCAAF FBS Championship Winner 2025-26
Ohio State
Indiana
Alabama
Texas A&M
Notre Dame
Oregon
Georgia
Texas Tech
Ole Miss
Texas
Oklahoma
Utah
USC
Louisville
Vanderbilt
BYU
Miami Florida
Michigan
Iowa
Duke
Missouri
Washington
LSU
Georgia Tech
South Florida
Memphis
Cincinnati
Virginia
TCU
Tennessee

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

