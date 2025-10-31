College Football Expert Picks: Best Bets, Predictions, and Props for Week 10

Each week across college football, you've got countless options at your hand.

Which bets stand out for Week 10 in FanDuel Sportsbook's college football odds?

We polled FanDuel Research's college football writing staff to see where they were seeing value, and below, they listed out their favorite side, total, and player prop of the week.

Let's dig in and see their favorite picks on the board.

College Football Week 10 Expert Betting Picks

Spread/Moneyline: South Alabama -4.5 (-102)

Total: Georgia-Florida Over 50.5 Points (-110)

This environment seems conducive to an over. With two capable quarterbacks, both teams are inside the top 15 in EPA allowed per carry but outside the top 70 in EPA allowed per drop back (EPA/db) when opponents pass. While the Georgia Bulldogs will get the benefit of the doubt from most on an over, their secondary hasn't been up to snuff, and the Florida Gators are quietly averaging 22.4 PPG despite firing their coach and facing a gauntlet of a schedule. Five of their seven foes have been inside the top 50 in EPA/db.

Player Prop: Julian Sayin Under 253.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Spread/Moneyline: Ohio State -18.5 (-110)

Total: Indiana-Maryland Over 50.5 (-110)

Player Prop: Ryan Wingo Over 50.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

While quarterback Arch Manning is in concussion protocol, he has been practicing this week. The Vanderbilt Commodores rank 112th in EPA per drop back allowed, via Game On Paper. I want some kind of exposure to this Texas Longhorns passing attack. Leading receiver Ryan Wingo comes off an absurd 184-yard performance. Averaging 63.0 receiving yards per game this season, all it takes is one big play from Wingo, and the over could be in the bag. I like his chances against one of the SEC's worst pass defenses.

Spread/Moneyline: Georgia Tech -5.5 (-114)

Every game until they face the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs in their final matchup of the regular season can be classified as a trap game for the No. 8 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who are a perfect 8-0 overall and 6-2 against the spread (ATS) entering Week 10. On the other hand, the North Carolina State Wolfpack are 3-5 ATS and have lost back-to-back games by 19-plus points while ranking 105th in EPA per play allowed and 108th in yards per play allowed (6.20) on defense.

Total: Penn State Under 13.5 Points (-132)

Player Prop: Jordan Faison Over 54.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

