Arizona vs Arizona State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

The college football slate on Friday includes the Arizona Wildcats facing the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Arizona vs Arizona State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Arizona: (-118) | Arizona State: (+100)

Arizona: (-118) | Arizona State: (+100) Spread: Arizona: -1.5 (-110) | Arizona State: +1.5 (-110)

Arizona: -1.5 (-110) | Arizona State: +1.5 (-110) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Arizona vs Arizona State Betting Trends

Arizona has six wins in 10 games against the spread this season.

Arizona's ATS record as 1.5-point or bigger favorites is 4-2.

This season, four of Arizona's 10 games have gone over the point total.

Arizona State has beaten the spread six times in 11 games.

As 1.5-point underdogs or greater, Arizona State is 3-1 against the spread.

Arizona State has seen four of its 11 games hit the over.

Arizona vs Arizona State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wildcats win (52.2%)

Arizona vs Arizona State Point Spread

Arizona State is the underdog by 1.5 points against Arizona. Arizona State is -110 to cover the spread, and Arizona is -110.

Arizona vs Arizona State Over/Under

A total of 48.5 points has been set for the Arizona-Arizona State matchup on Nov. 28, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Arizona vs Arizona State Moneyline

Arizona State is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -118 favorite.

Arizona vs. Arizona State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Arizona 33.5 29 20.0 24 53.7 11 Arizona State 26.3 79 23.0 54 51.9 11

Arizona vs. Arizona State Game Info

Game day: Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday, November 28, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Stadium: Mountain America Stadium

