3 Best College Football Bets and Predictions for Week 11

Each week in college football, there are tons of games available to us.

While this can be a bit overwhelming, it also gives us plentiful spots we can target when searching for betting value. From the biggest games of the week all the way on down, we're never lacking for options.

College football is entering its final month of regular season play. The stakes are only increasing with the postseason drawing near. While we are due for some incredible matchups over the next few weeks, Week 11's slate features fewer big-time games than usual. A top-10 clash in the Big 12 carries the highest stakes on Saturday while the Big Ten and SEC each feature one top-25 matchup.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, what are the best college football bets for this week?

All college football betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

College Football Week 11 Betting Picks

No. 2 Indiana at Penn State

After falling 38-14 against the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 10, the Penn State Nittany Lions have another tough task ahead against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers. After being an 18.5-point underdog a week ago, PSU is a 14.5-point underdog against IU thanks to a home environment.

Furthermore, the Hoosiers are dealing with a pair of key injuries. All-American linebacker Aiden Fisher (knee) missed the previous game, and wide receiver Elijah Sarratt suffered a hamstring injury in Week 10. Coach Curt Cignetti sounded positive regarding Fisher's injury while Sarratt is currently day-to-day. Considering the injuries, how should we bet Saturday's contest?

Indiana Total Points Over Nov 8 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Since the 2024 season, over IU totals have been a go-to pick. I expect that continue in Week 11. While Sarratt's absence would have a significant impact on the passing game, the Hoosiers still boast an elite rushing attack. In fact, they tend to lean on the run with a 60.7% rush-play rate (9th-highest) while averaging 5.5 yards per carry (10th-most).

The Nittany Lions' defense has struggled against the run by giving up 4.5 yards per rushing attempt (85th) compared to 6.8 yards per passing attempt (45th). According to Game On Paper, Penn State ranks 54th in expected points added (EPA) per dropback allowed and 61st in EPA per rushing attempt allowed. With Indiana ranking 18th in NET EPA per play, this offense should have a path to plenty of points.

Over the last four games, PSU is permitting 31.8 points per game. Thanks to a dominant run game, I like IU's chances of staying ahead of schedule with sustained drives. With the Nittany Lions ranking 103rd in red zone scoring rate allowed, look for the Hoosiers to finish drives with touchdowns -- leading to over 31.5 points. Ranking second in the nation with 43.1 points per game, this total is well within reach for Indiana.

No. 9 Oregon at No. 20 Iowa

Perhaps the most underrated game of the week is the No. 9 Oregon Ducks visiting the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes. Oregon comes off a deflating performance with a 21-7 win as 31-point favorites against the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Ducks' recent performance was partially due to injury as quarterback Dante Moore left the game in the third quarter from a nose injury. Rainy weather didn't help Oregon's offense, either. Moore's expected to return on Saturday, which is a welcomed sight with Iowa giving up only 14.0 points per game (fifth-fewest). The Hawkeyes rank 124th in NET EPA per play compared to sitting 9th in NET EPA per play allowed. Will the Ducks overcome a stingy defense on the road?

If Iowa is to keep this close, it will likely be on the back of an ugly game with a snail-like pace. The Hawkeyes have one simple goal in mind: make it ugly. However, Iowa is 60th in EPA per rushing attempt allowed while UO ranks 11th in EPA per rushing attempt. Furthermore, the Ducks rank 40th in rush-play rate while totaling 6.3 yards per carry (2nd).

Spread Oregon Nov 8 8:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Iowa has also leaned on winning the turnover battle with a +0.9 margin per game (15th) while forcing 1.6 takeaways per contest (35th). Oregon has taken care of the ball with 0.9 turnovers per contest (15th) paired with a +0.7 turnover margin per game (26th). Assuming the turnover department is no longer a major advantage for the Hawkeyes, the Ducks should be en route to a cover.

With 5.0 yards per play (98th), Iowa's offense is far from a concern. It ranks 20th for the highest rush-play rate, and Oregon permits only 3.5 yards per carry (23rd). Leading the nation in NET EPA per play allowed, the Ducks' defense should have their way with the Hawkeyes.

Outside of a clash with No. 2 Indiana, Iowa has enjoyed a favorable schedule. This defense simply feels boosted by a favorable schedule thus far. In the 76th percentile for the most seconds per play, Oregon is comfortable with playing slow-paced games -- meaning the Ducks should be able to navigate an "ugly" contest in Kinnick Stadium.

LSU at No. 4 Alabama

With a 5-3 record paired with the LSU Tigers moving on from coach Brian Kelly, most LSU fans are likely tapped out of the 2025 season. However, Week 11 brings an anticipated clash with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Carrying the shortest odds to win the SEC Championship (+120), Alabama is currently a class above LSU -- enjoying an ongoing seven-game winning streak. As 9.5-point underdogs, will the Tigers keep it close?

Frankly, I'm not sure if this one will be competitive. Starting with the Tigers' offense, the unit carries a 57.8% pass-play rate (9th) while ranking 111th in EPA per rushing attempt. The Crimson Tide's defense is best at defending the pass, holding opposing teams to 6.2 yards per passing attempt (17th) while ranking 23rd in EPA per dropback allowed. While Bama is 71st in EPA per rushing attempt allowed, LSU has struggled to run the rock no matter the opponent.

Spread Alabama Nov 9 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moving to the other side of the ball, the Tide's offense has been rolling by posting 30.8 points per game over the previous six games. The Tigers defense has been perhaps their biggest flaw of late, allowing 40.0 points per game in the previous two. This included opponents logging 8.4 yards per passing attempt in the split. Alabama's offense is best at hitting passes downfield, totaling 8.4 yards per passing attempt (26th) while carrying a 53.0% pass-play rate (30th).

This game is gearing up to favor the Crimson Tide's usual path to success: dominating the passing game on both sides of the ball. Season-long team stats suggest the Tide can control both matchups. LSU's 1-4 record against the spread (ATS) over the previous five could add another notch to the loss column.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg SGP or parlay on any college football games taking place November 6th through 8th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.