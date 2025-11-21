3 Best College Football Bets and Predictions for Week 13

Each week in college football, there are tons of games available to us.

While this can be a bit overwhelming, it also gives us plentiful spots we can target when searching for betting value. From the biggest games of the week all the way on down, we're never lacking for options.

College Football Week 13 Betting Picks

Western Kentucky at LSU

Not only has this been a rough year for the LSU Tigers, but they are now likely to be without quarterback Garrett Nussmeier on Saturday. I think the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers can keep this one close enough to cover.

It's true that WKU has faced the third-easiest schedule this year, according to ESPN's FPI. Still, they've taken care of business against those foes and have the 56th-ranked strength of record. LSU is a middling 22nd in that metric.

It's also noteworthy how well the Hilltoppers have played despite uncertainty at quarterback. Freshman Rodney Tisdale Jr. held the starting job last week even with Week 0 starter Maverick McIvor back from his shoulder injury, and Tisdale validated that decision with another impressive outing.

Tisdale's 71.3 Total QBR -- which adjusts for schedule -- would rank just behind Nussmeier's if Tisdale were qualified. He doesn't need to light the world on fire to cover 21.5, so I think it's a reasonable ask with how well he and the rest of the team have played.

Illinois at Wisconsin

Although they had a mid-season lull following a blowout to the Indiana Hoosiers, the Illinois Fighting Illini are a good football team. That may be enough to justify laying the points with the state that the Wisconsin Badgers are in.

Wisconsin is all the way down to 90th in Bill Connelly's SP+ rankings, boasting the nation's 116th-ranked offense. They haven't scored more than 13 points since Week 2 against MTSU.

The question then becomes whether Illinois' offense will do enough to cover a non-negligible spread. But with quarterback Luke Altmyer sitting seventh in the nation in Total QBR, it does seem like they'll be in a spot to succeed against SP+'s 47th-ranked defense. This is a big number to lay on the road in a conference game, but Wisconsin's nightmare season makes it a viable option in my eyes.

Michigan State at Iowa

I know we like to joke about the Iowa Hawkeyes' offense, and those jokes may make it hard to lay 16.5 points against most teams. They have been at least respectable this year, though, and that could be enough against the Michigan State Spartans.

Iowa is currently the 51st-ranked offense by SP+. That's up from 69th last year and 129th in 2023. They've struggled the past two games but did put up 37-plus points against Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Rutgers. They're capable of hanging a big number.

That should be especially true in this matchup. The Spartans' defense ranks 85th by SP+, and their offense could give Iowa short fields aplenty. Thus, whether it's via another quality offensive showing or a suffocating defense, I think Iowa can score points quickly enough to justify laying the 16.5 here.

