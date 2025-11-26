Texas A&M vs Texas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

On Friday in college football, the Texas A&M Aggies are up against the Texas Longhorns.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NCAA football betting lines.

Texas A&M vs Texas Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-122) | Texas: (+102)

Texas A&M: (-122) | Texas: (+102) Spread: Texas A&M: -2.5 (-110) | Texas: +2.5 (-110)

Texas A&M: -2.5 (-110) | Texas: +2.5 (-110) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Texas A&M vs Texas Betting Trends

Texas A&M has five wins in 11 games against the spread this season.

As 2.5-point favorites or more, Texas A&M is 3-6 against the spread.

Texas A&M has played 11 games this year, and eight of them have hit the over.

Texas has beaten the spread three times in 11 games.

Texas doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Of 11 Texas games so far this season, five have gone over the total.

Texas A&M vs Texas Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Aggies win (57.9%)

Texas A&M vs Texas Point Spread

Texas A&M is favored by 2.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Texas, the underdog, is -110.

Texas A&M vs Texas Over/Under

The over/under for Texas A&M-Texas on Nov. 28 is 51.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Texas A&M vs Texas Moneyline

Texas is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Texas A&M is a -122 favorite.

Texas A&M vs. Texas Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas A&M 38.1 11 21.5 39 53.3 11 Texas 29.8 50 20.0 24 48.8 11

Texas A&M vs. Texas Game Info

Game day: Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday, November 28, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Stadium: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium

