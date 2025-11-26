Texas A&M vs Texas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025
On Friday in college football, the Texas A&M Aggies are up against the Texas Longhorns.
Texas A&M vs Texas Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-122) | Texas: (+102)
- Spread: Texas A&M: -2.5 (-110) | Texas: +2.5 (-110)
- Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Texas A&M vs Texas Betting Trends
- Texas A&M has five wins in 11 games against the spread this season.
- As 2.5-point favorites or more, Texas A&M is 3-6 against the spread.
- Texas A&M has played 11 games this year, and eight of them have hit the over.
- Texas has beaten the spread three times in 11 games.
- Texas doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Of 11 Texas games so far this season, five have gone over the total.
Texas A&M vs Texas Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Aggies win (57.9%)
Texas A&M vs Texas Point Spread
Texas A&M is favored by 2.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Texas, the underdog, is -110.
Texas A&M vs Texas Over/Under
The over/under for Texas A&M-Texas on Nov. 28 is 51.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Texas A&M vs Texas Moneyline
Texas is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Texas A&M is a -122 favorite.
Texas A&M vs. Texas Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Texas A&M
|38.1
|11
|21.5
|39
|53.3
|11
|Texas
|29.8
|50
|20.0
|24
|48.8
|11
Texas A&M vs. Texas Game Info
- Game day: Friday, November 28, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Austin, Texas
- Stadium: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
