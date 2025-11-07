College Football Best Bets and Player Props: Friday Night, Week 11

Each week in college football, there are tons of games available to us.

While this can be a bit overwhelming, it also gives us plentiful spots we can target when searching for betting value. From the biggest games of the week all the way on down, we're never lacking for options.

There are three college football games scheduled for Friday, and the lone matchup featuring a ranked program is the impending Big-Ten showdown between the Northwestern Wildcats and the No. 19 USC Trojans.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, what are the best college football bets for Friday night?

All college football betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

College Football Week 11 Betting Picks

Houston at UCF

Entering Friday, the Houston Cougars are slight favorites on the road against the Central Florida Knights, and I expect the Cougars to bounce back following a disappointing loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers last week. While UCF does have a strong pass defense (5th in expected points added per pass), Houston has a good enough defense (64th in expected points added per pass and 41st in expected points added per rush allowed) to slow down a Knights offense that is 81st in offensive success rate and 119th in third/fourth-down success rate (35.0%).

Moneyline Houston Nov 8 1:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On top of that, the Cougars are 4-2 against the spread (ATS) in conference games, and this matchup is essentially a pick 'em. Meanwhile, UCF is 2-3 ATS in conference games, and they've lost four of their last five contests.

Tulane at Memphis

The Memphis Tigers are a team that wants to pound the rock and control the time of possession, and the Tulane Green Wave are weak against the ground game, ranking 89th in expected points added per rush allowed (0.03) and 84th in rushing success rate allowed (42.8%). As for Memphis' rushing attack, they are fifth in expected points added per rush (0.20) and seventh in rushing success rate (48.1%).

Spread Memphis Nov 8 2:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

While quarterback Brendon Lewis is uncertain to suit up on Friday, Arrington Maiden replaced Lewis in last week's game, and Maiden proved he can also be a threat with his legs, so it shouldn't alter the Tigers' offensive gameplan too much. Besides Memphis being a perfect 4-0 ATS at home, they are 4-1 ATS versus conference foes, and Tulane is 1-2-1 ATS when taking on an American Conference opponent.

Northwestern at USC

As previously mentioned, the only matchup on Friday that includes a ranked team is the Northwestern-USC clash at the Coliseum. Although the Wildcats are double-digit underdogs and may need to pass from behind, Northwestern's best route to keeping this contest competitive is leaning on running back Caleb Komolafe and the ground game.

Caleb Komolafe (NW) - Rushing Yds Caleb Komolafe (NW) Over Nov 8 2:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

After starting the campaign with zero games of 70-plus rushing yards across his first three outings, he's now scampered for 72-plus rushing yards in four of his last five starts -- including a season-high 125 rushing yards versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers two weeks ago. At the same time, USC's biggest weakness on defense is against the run (27th in expected points added per pass and 93rd in expected points added per rush allowed), and they've allowed three rushers to post 87-plus rushing yards over their last two games.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg SGP or parlay on any college football games taking place November 6th through 8th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.