2 Best College Football Bets and Player Props for Cincinnati at Utah

There are three matchups in Week 10 of the college football season that feature two ranked teams squaring off, and the last one of the day is between the No. 17 Cincinnati Bearcats and the No. 24 Utah Utes. With both programs looking to take home the Big 12 crown, the outcome of this contest is crucial, and the Utes likely can't afford another defeat due to already having a 6-2 overall record and 3-2 conference record.

Ahead of Saturday's Cincinnati-Utah showdown that kicks off at 10:15 p.m. ET, which bets should be on our radar?

Cincinnati at Utah Betting Picks

Despite Cincinnati carrying the better record at 7-1, they've played just two road games all season, and their biggest victory on the road came against a Kansas Jayhawks squad that has lost three of their last four contests. While the Bearcats will face their toughest road test yet on Saturday, they're capable of keeping this closer than expected, although I believe the Utes come away with the win.

Although Cincinnati's defense isn't a reliable unit, their offense is 4th in expected points added per pass (0.39), 17th in expected points added per rush (0.15), and 9th in offensive success rate (49.4%). Brendan Sorsby has the seventh-best QBR (84.8) and fourth-best total expected points added (56.7) among college quarterbacks this season, and having an experienced signal-caller should help the Bearcats in a hostile environment.

In addition to the Bearcats being 6-2 against the spread (ATS) overall, they are 4-1 ATS versus conference opponents this season.

Utah should be able to have success with their lethal rushing attack on Saturday. Even though the Bearcats are 58th in rushing yards per attempt allowed (4.61), they are 82nd in expected points added per rush (0.01) and 113th in rushing success rate allowed (43.5%).

Quarterback Devon Dampier has been crucial en route to the Utes earning the 35th-most expected points added per rush (0.10), 18th-most yards per attempt (5.99), and 9th-best rushing success rate (48.5%). Dampier has carried the ball 10-plus times in all but one of his seven starts this year, and he's cleared 64-plus rushing yards in four of those outings.

With Utah's offensive line doing a stellar job at keeping Dampier upright (13th in sack rate allowed), he shouldn't take too many sacks that negatively impact his rushing yards total.

