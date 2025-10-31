5 Best College Football Player Prop Bets for Week 10

College football is filled with wild shootouts, big plays, and lopsided performances. A fun way to get in on the action is through player prop bets via the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Prop markets range anywhere from touchdown scorers to yardage props.

Which college football props are the best ones to target this week? Let's take a look.

College Football Player Prop Betting Picks for Week 10

Penn State at Ohio State

Julian Sayin (OSU) - Passing Yds Julian Sayin (OSU) Under Nov 1 4:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Game script, matching, and, conceptually, what the Ohio State Buckeyes might be able to get out of this game most are all working against Julian Sayin here.

To the surprise of some, Sayin is far from the question about Ohio State's offense. At 9.6 yards per attempt with an 80.0% completion rate, he's been outstanding -- albeit against a weak schedule. However, the shell of the Penn State Nittany Lions can still give him some issues. They're 11th in FBS in passing YPA allowed (5.8).

Penn State is 72nd against the rush, though. That might force OSU to answer which freshman, Isaiah West or Bo Jackson, gives them the best chance to the run the ball in the College Football Playoff.

As a 19.5-point favorite, Sayin might also not play the whole game or go "on ice" early. I've got him projected for just 218.3 yards through the air.

Miami (FL) at SMU

Carson Beck (MIA) - Passing TDs Carson Beck (MIA) Over Nov 1 4:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It was helpful to have a model here. I might not bet a Carson Beck over on my own, but this one is a good deal.

The embattled Miami (FL) Hurricanes quarterback has been on autopilot most of the season, and leaving it against Louisville -- per four interceptions -- was a disaster. However, the SMU Mustangs are a pass-funnel defense; they're 8th in rushing YPA allowed (2.8) but 85th against the pass (7.5 YPA allowed).

Beck has multiple passing scores in four of his seven games, and two of the exceptions were decided by at least 19 points. The U seems to lean more on him in the red zone than Mark Fletcher Jr.'s touchdown total (9) would imply. He also doesn't use his own legs, which helps.

My model projects Beck for 1.67 passing TDs, which is eighth-most among QBs on FanDuel's Week 10 main DFS slate. I'd have expected this line closer to +100.

Georgia at Florida

Zachariah Branch (UGA) - Receiving Yds Zachariah Branch (UGA) Over Nov 1 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

With Colbie Young's fractured leg, the Georgia Bulldogs will need more from their main man.

Zachariah Branch has a team-best 22.2% target share already, and he saw eight looks against Ole Miss after Young's early departure. No one else -- receiver or tight end -- saw more than five. I'm projecting a 29.0% share on Saturday with this motley crew.

The Florida Gators, ranked 104th in passing YPA allowed (8.0), are a pretty amazing matchup when Gunnar Stockton's on a heater, too. He completed 83.9% of his tosses against the Rebels.

Branch's 2.8-yard average depth of target (aDOT) isn't ideal, but he'll encroach double-digit looks, and I think there's more meat on the bone than his current role. He caught a 15-plus-yard pass in eight games for the USC Trojans a year ago.

I've forecasted the junior at 62.6 median receiving yards in Jacksonville.

Virginia at California

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jacob De Jesus (CAL) +165 View more odds in Sportsbook

This game's spread (5.5) is hinting at an upset in the rankings, and the country might meet Jacob De Jesus if this one stays remotely tight.

The former UNLV top target is now Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele's top target, amassing a 33.7% target share (9th in FBS) since Week 5. De Jesus has seen 11.3 looks per game for the pass-happy California Golden Bears.

Cal should have a friendlier matchup through the air; the Virginia Cavaliers are 50th in rushing YPA allowed but 56th on a per-attempt basis against the pass. 48.0% of their scores have come through the air, which is a pretty high rate considering the team's three wins by double digits.

De Jesus has three touchdowns in his last six games, and he didn't score last week despite 10 targets. I've got him at 0.50 scrimmage touchdowns, implying closer to +154 odds for one.

USC at Nebraska

Emmett Johnson (NEB) - Rushing Yds Emmett Johnson (NEB) Over Nov 1 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I gave out the Nebraska Cornhuskers' spread at 6.5 on Wednesday's Covering the Spread. It's now 4.5. Part of the reason might be that the Trojans seem to be positioned to have a tough time stopping Emmett Johnson.

If you play daily fantasy, Johnson's role is insane. He's handled 60.8% of Nebraska's total carries while amassing a 15.3% target share. He barely leaves the field.

USC is 2-6 on the road since the start of last year, and they've frankly been pushed around for most of these struggles. Southern Cal is just 60th in rushing YPA allowed (4.1), but they've ceded 238.5 yards per game on the ground in two road losses this season.

Johnson is projected for 20.2 carries and 99.5 rushing yards, per my model. I'd take this line in lieu of his scrimmage yards prop when I'm pretty close to oddsmakers in terms of receiving expectations (25.7 yards).

