Indiana vs Purdue Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

The Friday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Purdue Boilermakers.

Indiana vs Purdue Odds & Spread

Indiana vs Purdue Betting Trends

Against the spread, Indiana is 6-5-0 this season.

Indiana has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 28.5-point or bigger favorite this year.

Indiana has played 11 games this year, and seven of them have hit the over.

Purdue is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

Purdue has covered every time (1-0) as a 28.5-point or greater underdog this year.

Purdue has seen three of its 11 games hit the over.

Indiana vs Purdue Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hoosiers win (98%)

Indiana vs Purdue Point Spread

Indiana is a 28.5-point favorite against Purdue. Indiana is -110 to cover the spread, and Purdue is -110.

Indiana vs Purdue Over/Under

Indiana versus Purdue on Nov. 28 has an over/under of 54.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Indiana vs Purdue Moneyline

Indiana is a -10000 favorite on the moneyline, while Purdue is a +2400 underdog.

Indiana vs. Purdue Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Indiana 43.3 2 11.6 2 51.1 11 Purdue 20.2 119 29.6 102 52.0 11

Indiana vs. Purdue Game Info

Game day: Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday, November 28, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium

