Indiana vs Purdue Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025
The Friday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Purdue Boilermakers.
Indiana vs Purdue Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Indiana: (-10000) | Purdue: (+2400)
- Spread: Indiana: -28.5 (-110) | Purdue: +28.5 (-110)
- Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Indiana vs Purdue Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Indiana is 6-5-0 this season.
- Indiana has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 28.5-point or bigger favorite this year.
- Indiana has played 11 games this year, and seven of them have hit the over.
- Purdue is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.
- Purdue has covered every time (1-0) as a 28.5-point or greater underdog this year.
- Purdue has seen three of its 11 games hit the over.
Indiana vs Purdue Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hoosiers win (98%)
Indiana vs Purdue Point Spread
Indiana is a 28.5-point favorite against Purdue. Indiana is -110 to cover the spread, and Purdue is -110.
Indiana vs Purdue Over/Under
Indiana versus Purdue on Nov. 28 has an over/under of 54.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Indiana vs Purdue Moneyline
Indiana is a -10000 favorite on the moneyline, while Purdue is a +2400 underdog.
Indiana vs. Purdue Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Indiana
|43.3
|2
|11.6
|2
|51.1
|11
|Purdue
|20.2
|119
|29.6
|102
|52.0
|11
Indiana vs. Purdue Game Info
- Game day: Friday, November 28, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: NBC
- Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium
