FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Indiana vs Purdue Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Indiana vs Purdue Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

The Friday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Purdue Boilermakers.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Indiana vs Purdue Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Indiana: (-10000) | Purdue: (+2400)
  • Spread: Indiana: -28.5 (-110) | Purdue: +28.5 (-110)
  • Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Indiana vs Purdue Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, Indiana is 6-5-0 this season.
  • Indiana has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 28.5-point or bigger favorite this year.
  • Indiana has played 11 games this year, and seven of them have hit the over.
  • Purdue is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • Purdue has covered every time (1-0) as a 28.5-point or greater underdog this year.
  • Purdue has seen three of its 11 games hit the over.

Indiana vs Purdue Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hoosiers win (98%)

Indiana vs Purdue Point Spread

Indiana is a 28.5-point favorite against Purdue. Indiana is -110 to cover the spread, and Purdue is -110.

Indiana vs Purdue Over/Under

Indiana versus Purdue on Nov. 28 has an over/under of 54.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Indiana vs Purdue Moneyline

Indiana is a -10000 favorite on the moneyline, while Purdue is a +2400 underdog.

Indiana vs. Purdue Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Indiana43.3211.6251.111
Purdue20.211929.610252.011

Indiana vs. Purdue Game Info

  • Game day: Friday, November 28, 2025
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: NBC
  • Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
  • Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Indiana vs. Purdue analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup