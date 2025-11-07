College Football Expert Picks: Best Bets, Predictions, and Props for Week 11

Each week across college football, you've got countless options at your hand.

Which bets stand out for Week 11 in FanDuel Sportsbook's college football odds?

We polled FanDuel Research's college football writing staff to see where they were seeing value, and below, they listed out their favorite side, total, and player prop of the week.

Let's dig in and see their favorite picks on the board.

College Football Week 11 Expert Betting Picks

Spread/Moneyline: Oregon -6.5 (-110)

Spread Oregon Nov 8 8:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I think this spread is cultivated by the Indiana Hoosiers' early-season struggles at Kinnick Stadium, but the Oregon Ducks are a pretty special bunch. They're second in adjusted EPA per play (+0.34) while allowing just 3.5 yards per carry (23rd in FBS). It could be tough for the Iowa Hawkeyes to score at all, and Iowa's D is only 11th in EPA per play allowed despite sitting 2nd in the nation in yards per play. Their schedule has been a bit soft, which could allow Oregon to make a mammoth statement.

Total: Georgia-Mississippi State Over 56.5 Points (-110)

Total Match Points Over Nov 8 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: J'Koby Williams Any Time Touchdown (-125)

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer J'Koby Williams (TTU) -120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Spread/Moneyline: Alabama -9.5 (-120)

Spread Alabama Nov 9 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total: Texas A&M-Missouri Under 48.5 (-110)

Total Match Points Under Nov 8 8:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: Noah Whittington 70+ Rushing Yards (+182)

Noah Whittington (ORE) - Alt Rushing Yds Noah Whittington (ORE) - Alt Rushing Yds Noah Whittington (ORE) 70+ Yards +230 View more odds in Sportsbook

Saturday's clash between the No. 9 Oregon Ducks and No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes carries only a 42.5-point total, but the Ducks could have a path to points on the ground. Oregon has a 55.5% rush-play rate (40th) while posting 6.3 yards per carry (2nd), and the Hawkeyes rank 60th in expected points added (EPA) per rushing attempt allowed compared to ranking 9th in EPA per dropback allowed (via Game On Paper).

Running back Noah Whittington is averaging 111.0 rushing yards per game over the last two. Yet, his rushing prop is set at only 50.5. Whittington's 70+ rushing yard alternate line (+182) is providing excellent value.

Spread/Moneyline: SMU -10.5 (-110)

Spread SMU Nov 8 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Boston College Eagles haven't earned a win since their season opener against an FCS school, and five of the SMU Mustangs' six victories this season were decided by 11-plus points -- with the lone exception being last week's upset win over the No. 18 Miami (FL) Hurricanes. While SMU could have a hangover from their impressive win over Miami, Boston College has legitimately been one of the worst programs in the nation, ranking 129th in net EPA per play (-0.19) among 136 qualified schools.

Total: Navy-Notre Dame Over 55.5 (-110)

Total Match Points Over Nov 9 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: Carnell Tate Over 79.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Carnell Tate (OSU) - Receiving Yds Carnell Tate (OSU) Over Nov 8 6:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

