2 Best College Football Bets and Player Props for Texas A&M at Missouri

Time is ticking for teams to improve their resumes for the college football playoff, and one of the most notable matchups in Week 11 is a ranked SEC bout between the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies and the No. 22 Missouri Tigers. Should we expect a high-scoring affair or a low-scoring output from the Aggies and Tigers in a crucial contest?

Ahead of Saturday's anticipated Texas A&M-Missouri clash that kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET, let's take a look at which bets are standing out.

All college football betting odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Texas A&M at Missouri Betting Picks

Even though both teams could play things a bit more safe to not make the game-losing play, I'm expecting a decent number of points to be put on the scoreboard. For the Aggies, they are 10th in expected points added per play (0.17) and 16th in success rate (46.2%) on the offensive side of the ball.

On the other hand, the Tigers are 26th in expected points added per play (0.11) and 22nd in success rate (45.4%), so neither offense has shown many issues moving the ball this season. We've seen Texas A&M get into plenty of shootouts this season, resulting in them being 6-2 to the over in their eight games, and a perfect 3-0 to the over as the visiting team.

As for Missouri, they are 5-3 to the over in their eight contests and 5-1 to the over when playing in front of their home crowd.

Along with both teams looking to add a notable win to their resume, quarterback Marcel Reed can improve his chances of winning the Heisman Trophy with a big-time performance on Saturday. Reed currently has the fourth-shortest odds to win the Heisman Trophy, and we've seen him use his legs a bit more since standout running back Le'Veon Moss suffered an ankle injury nearly a month ago.

With Moss still inactive for the Aggies, I'm expecting Reed to remain heavily involved on the ground versus the Tigers. Missouri's defense is worse at stopping the run compared to the pass (53rd in expected points added per rush and 22nd in expected points added per pass allowed), so Reed can carve out a decent amount of yards when he tucks and runs it.

In Texas A&M's first two games sans Moss, Reed has posted 55-plus rushing yards in both outings. While the Tigers do have the 7th-highest sack rate (10.3%) -- which can put a dent in Reed's rushing yard total -- the Aggies have excelled in the sack avoidance category, ranking 11th in sack rate allowed (2.9%).

